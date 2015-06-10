Letter to the Editor: Trans-Pacific Partnership Bill Is Bad for America

Is everyone in Congress brain dead or an idiot, or are they actively working to destroy the United States while thumbing their nose at American citizens? First it was Obamacare, now it is Obamatrade.

Today, President Barack Obama wants Congress to fast-track approval (TPA/Trade Promotion Authority) of the Trans-Pacific Partnership bill, also known as TPP (Obamatrade). It is a bad deal for America.

What is Trade Promotion Authority? This legislation would transfer the power of Congress to President Obama (executive) and allow passage of trade deals such as TPP on a simple majority vote that limits discussion and bans amendments. Also, there would no longer be a constitutional requirement that treaties receive a two-thirds vote.

Why is there so much secrecy about this issue? Why do members of Congress have to go to a secret room to read a secret deal (TPP) and are required to not reveal anything they read?

What is TPP all about? According to Rep. Duncan Hunter, under this legislation "the creation of a TPP commission basically establishes a new global governance while ceding" U.S. sovereignty "to foreign and global interests." This self-governing body could continually authorize policies and regulations affecting our economy, manufacturers, workers, immigration procedures, currency, labor, environmental practices, internet and who could join the group (China).

America, this is surrender, this is wrong. It is time Congress does what is right for America and the American workers.

Voice your concerns.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria