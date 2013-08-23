Letter to the Editor: The Lineage of Trayvon Martin

Trayvon Martin was born a slave in the 1850s. His last name was that of the plantation owner in Mississippi. His first was given to him by his mother and father who, under white law, were never allowed to marry. His father was sold away when he was 5 and his mother raised him.

When he was old enough, he went to the field to work in the cold of winter and summers of stifling heat, heavy humidity and sometimes the foreman’s lash if he stepped an inch out of line. At night he slept on a dirt floor on some boards he managed to fit together. The rags of his last year’s worn-out clothes served as a mattress and he had a single blanket — winter or summer.

He grew to have a son that he also named Trayvon who ran away after the Civil War and went North on the Underground Railroad. But the North was no promise land, and by the time he was 19 living in a slum under a bridge and was arrested for vagrancy. The county he lived in had an agreement with a county in Mississippi to lease mostly black prisoners to the mines there so the mine had the cheapest labor to ensure the highest profits and the northern county made a profit, too.

Trayvon couldn’t pay the vagrancy fine, so he was sentenced to one year in the coal mines. He was beaten and poorly fed in an insect-invested shack near the mine, and he was shackled to the wall to sleep and fed meals of beans, dirty water and stale bread. He worked so many hours that he seldom saw the sun. It was a life worse than slavery, which had ended many years before.

But one night the drunken foreman forgot to lock his irons, and sick and weak and weighing only 130 pounds he escaped. He was half-crazed from hunger and beatings and was discovered at the edge of a field by a black couple who took him in, fed him and saved him. When he was better, he went with his new father to the shipyards in Virginia and over 10 years worked his way up to being a first-class welder.

He heard that there were wartime factories hiring in California that paid much better wages so he took what money and possessions he had and took a bus out there. So many whites were in the war that their open jobs were plentiful and he went to work welding planes, making a good living for a black man. He married and had his own son, which he also named Trayvon.

That boy received a high school education and the civil rights movement years before allowed him to go to a college where he learned a trade and moved back east again to a new and better job and, hopefully, future. His son, also named Trayvon, got an even better education and moved to a suburb of a big city into a nice integrated community with lawns and well-tended gardens and life seemed very good until his own son, again named Trayvon, went to the corner grocery store one evening for chips and iced tea.

There was a man who was considered a white immigrant but different than Trayvon’s first ancestor, who was considered a black immigrant. That man was a volunteer neighborhood watch man, who had called the police more than 40 times in the past and each time reported some suspicious black man, though only 20 percent of the community was black.

The white man immediately called the police and they advised him to stay in his car, but he got out of his car with a gun and followed the black boy wearing a hoodie sweatshirt because many white Americans still think a black boy in a hoodie, especially at night, is most likely a criminal. That idea was almost assumed as common knowledge at the turn of the 1900s because many sociologists and other thinkers — black and white, educated people — came to the statistical conclusion that white or white-looking immigrants were OK and should be educated to “lift them up” where so many blacks were not only “unredeemable” but were classified often as “criminals,” because so many white police had put so many blacks into prison.

Few people asked whether white criminals and white immigrant criminals committed the same number or more crimes but somehow didn’t end up in prison.

After the white immigrant shot the black boy in the hoodie, he was put on trial. The judge decided that since the man was white, it was only proper that the black boy should be tried as a white boy, too. After that, the lineage of Trayvon Martin ended.

Roger Simpson

Santa Barbara