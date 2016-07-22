Letter to the Editor: Turkey Descends into Dictatorship

There is no doubt now that Turkey now has the Middle-east latest dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He has stepped right into the shoes of Saddam Hussein.

And , not surprising, Obama is supporting him as he did the muslim radical Morsi in Egypt.

It seem that the middle-east can support only muslim dictators.

This same Erdogan supported attacks on Israel when Israel and Turkey had been allies for decades before.

In that case, just why is Assad in Syria so bad? He is defending his country from a coup, isn't he?

It is all religion. Sunni against Sheits

How many will die now for this attempt at liberty and freedom from a despot like Erdogan.

Just how soon will the US have to send in our land army to take back Turkey for NATO?

This guy Erdogan looks just like all of the other dictators in the world in the last century.

Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc