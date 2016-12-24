Letter to the Editor: U.S. Must Change the Immigration System

We support President elect Trumps emphasis on securing the border. In response to your Wednesday Editorial "Create better policy" we offer our recommendations. We are direct descendants of Prussian and Grand Dutchy of Mecklenberg(NowGerman) immigrants in the 1850s. Since then there have been many immigration laws passed to control those coming here for a better life from failing societies. These laws are not being enforced now as they should be.

As Mr.Trump has emphasized, the US must secure our borders from illegal immigration before we can reform our naturalization system. To do this, the US must negotiate a strict treaty with Mexico to control their border with the US.

Mexico’s refusal or lack of interest in controlling their border with the US deliberately violates our sovereignty and is a defacto state of war with the US. They deliberately let into the US their people and drug dealers for their financial benefit. Violations of our borders by illegal immigrants threaten our national security and the health of our citizens. Many illegal immigrants are terrorist’s sympathizers and others carry diseases from countries where health codes are not enforced.

Unless our borders are “iron curtains”, immigration reform is a waste of time and represent political posturing used by the Democrats to curry favor with the Mexican illegals for their future votes after they have received amnesty. In the meantime, even more illegals will attempt to cross the porous border to receive such opportunities in the US that are not available in Mexico.

It is obvious that the present process of naturalization is too long and expensive. It should be reformed to be a three-year process. If the candidate did not pass their test in that time, then another year would be granted. If that failed then the candidate would be deported, or placed on a temporary work program. It was originally 5 years but changed to 14 in the late 1700s. Costs for new comers should be limited to clerical processing costs not the present mega bucks being charged.

With anywhere from 12 to 20 millions of illegal immigrants in the US, our representatives will need to mount a draconian effort to train all these illegals in American culture, history and English. Otherwise we will not have a prosperous American system as we know it today for our grandchildren.

There must be a crackdown on all employers to require all employees to be legal immigrants or on the naturalization or official works program. Employers must be responsible for these foreign workers.

All the social welfare programs that attract the illegal immigrants must be eliminated. If you break our laws, you get nothing. Those who come her illegally are breaking our laws.

If guest workers are really needed in the US, they must be under contract, for a finite time and bussed from the border by their employers and housed at decent facilities and returned to the border when the work is done. The families could not live with the workers and only emergency medical service would be provided. Food could be provided individually or in a boarding house format. Programs like this are underway now in rural ag areas. Only if American citizens cannot fill a need should guest workers be allowed in.

Visas must be reviewed and policed to end permanent student “visits.”

Family members have to wait their turn to become citizens to enter the US permanently not as “tag ons” to naturalized members.

If our representatives do not fix this mess now, we might as well officially open up our borders to everyone who wants to come.

Justin Ruhge

​Lompoc