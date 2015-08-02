Letter to the Editor: UCSB Plan Endangers 24 More Eucalyptus Trees

Advice

UC Santa Barbara’s Long-Range Development Plan 2025 is now planning to cut down even more trees: 24 eucalyptus trees are planned for destruction.

These beautiful trees predate the existence of the university and are protected by law.

Ten million trees have died in the most severe drought in California history. We need all the trees left alone.

These trees hurt no one and are living beings like everything. They give us much-needed oxygen, retard ultraviolet rays, and it is known that the vapor can repel mosquitos that cause malaria. They are also home to many wildlife, including the monarch butterfly.

So-called progress and growth can many times cause more carbon footprints.

Fax, email or call the California Coastal Commission and help stop further deforestation in any amount before the Aug. 12 meeting.

Robert and Karen McLangston

Isla Vista