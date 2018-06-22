Letter to the Editor: Uprising of the American People

The 2016 election was about average Americans versus the political class.
For more than 2 years, Americans have been in revolt against the arrogant political class and the financial elites. It was a peaceful revolt, an uprising. Americans saw their country in decline and the failure and corruption of their leaders. They wanted to take their country back and reclaim its sovereignty.
If Hillary Clinton wins, our republic is doomed. If Donald Trump wins, there is a chance to make America great again.
Diana Thorn
Carpinteria