Advice

Letter to the Editor: Vacation Homeowner’s Letter to Santa Barbara City Council

By Catherine Crane | December 5, 2015 | 8:50 p.m.

I am writing to express my deep concerns with the ban on vacation rentals. I have owned a vacation home in Santa Barbara for several years. I have been compliant with TOT and TBID payments, contributing thousands of dollars each year to the city’s coffers, and also complying with noise curfews, parking regulations etc.

Since I was issued a business license several years ago and consequently was taxed, I was led to believe I would have a viable business for years to come. I have invested many thousands of dollars in creating a comfortable attractive property, an asset to the community and neighborhood.

Due to the huge loss of TOT and tourist dollars, the decrease of income to the city will obviously be much greater than the cost to enforce regulations.

But the greatest impact will be by defining the city as an over-regulated unfriendly family destination. Most of my tenants are visiting for weddings, reunions etc. Families want a home environment, not just a bed and bathroom.

And last but not least, liquidating these businesses within one year’s time will definitely create hardships for me and for other vacation home owners. This seems like an unjust punishment for those of us who have been compliant.

I am shocked that the council has so hastily made this decision. I don’t understand why regulation hasn’t first been attempted before taking such drastic measures.

Catherine Crane
Santa Barbara

