Letter to the Editor: Venoco’s Goleta Operation Should Be Shut Down Once and For All

I am thrilled to call myself a resident to the wonderful city of Goleta, and would like to preserve the natural beauty of the city as well as to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly development and growth.

I would like to express my strong opposition to the continual nonconforming use of The Ellwood Onshore Facility by Veneco. As it is widely known, this area has been zoned as recreational and the processing plant has no business being there. I also am in opposition to Veneco's desire to reactivate a well next to Haskell's Beach.It seems to me that the City of Goleta would like to close down the plant but has been persuaded or superseded by the states lands commission.

I urge news and resource outlets such as The Noozhawk to inform the public of the impact of oil on our environment and to put pressure on local and state officials to close the plant once and for all. Once an agreement has been reached within the city, Veneco should be given ample time to shut down to minimize loss and to satisfy business interests such as the Chamber of Commerce.

Gil Tahanian

​Goleta