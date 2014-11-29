Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:50 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Why Is Veterans For Peace Protesting in Ferguson?

By Lane Anderson | November 29, 2014 | 7:20 p.m.

It is with regret that I write this letter. I do not like to take exception with my fellow veterans on any issue but because the Veterans For Peace leadership is protesting in Ferguson, Mo., I must protest that leadership.

From the very first I have opposed the organization’s involvement before the investigations are complete and all evidence has been made public. It is my position that a peace organization must make efforts to reconcile the conflict, not take sides in any conflict. Perhaps this has been attempted but has failed.

At any rate, the protests still make little sense. Now that the looters have robbed and burned the small businesses of Ferguson, they tell locals that they should not shop at big outlets that are still in business?

The evidence from the grand jury decision is now available but many would rather protest than read. Perhaps they have more Christmas shopping to do by looting?

Rowland Lane Anderson, Veterans For Peace member since 1990
Formerly of Santa Barbara, now of Davao City, Mindanao, Philippines

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 