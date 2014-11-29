Letter to the Editor: Why Is Veterans For Peace Protesting in Ferguson?

It is with regret that I write this letter. I do not like to take exception with my fellow veterans on any issue but because the Veterans For Peace leadership is protesting in Ferguson, Mo., I must protest that leadership.

From the very first I have opposed the organization’s involvement before the investigations are complete and all evidence has been made public. It is my position that a peace organization must make efforts to reconcile the conflict, not take sides in any conflict. Perhaps this has been attempted but has failed.

At any rate, the protests still make little sense. Now that the looters have robbed and burned the small businesses of Ferguson, they tell locals that they should not shop at big outlets that are still in business?

The evidence from the grand jury decision is now available but many would rather protest than read. Perhaps they have more Christmas shopping to do by looting?

Rowland Lane Anderson, Veterans For Peace member since 1990

Formerly of Santa Barbara, now of Davao City, Mindanao, Philippines