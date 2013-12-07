Letter to the Editor: Vietnam Vet and Navy Mom Honor ‘Wounded Warriors‘

I wrote an article two years ago titled "Lessons from Vietnam save lives." The occasion was the visit of the "Moving Wall" to Santa Barbara. The moving wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The purpose of the article was to thank Vietnam veterans for their service to this country.

I believe that the lessons learned from the Vietnam War help to keep down casualties in succeeding conflicts. The sacrifices made by Vietnam veterans were not made in vain. Although we all hate war, it is not necessary to hate the warrior. All veterans should be treated as heroes, especially those wounded in battle.

For thousands of wounded service members, the new frontline is coming home. The most difficult part of their homecoming is adapting to the challenges of daily life. The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) provides tangible practical support for the wounded, helping them to heal both physical and mentally. The project helps veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts obtain VA benefits, develop coping skills, meet educational goals, and participate in sport and recreation opportunities in their communities.

WWP is just like the symbol, somebody carrying someone else. At one point, we were carried, and now it is our turn to carry someone. The greatest casualty is to be forgotten. Never again will the sacrifices of veterans of foreign wars be forgotten. Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.

— Retired Air Force Sgt. Kelly Reid

(Tan Son Nhut AB, RVN, 1969-1970)

Goleta