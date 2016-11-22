Letter to the Editor: Vintners Should Listen to Their Neighbors

Dear Vintners,

"What many of your neighbors want you to know …. aka what good neighbors do."

Please listen to your neighbors! Please read the Land Use Policies and Winery Ordinance before you contact us requesting a sit down. Your neighbors can't give you permission to engage in unpermitted activities. Please do not ask them to.

Please talk to all neighbors in the vicinity. The County's Right to Farm Ordinance does not include a right to sell your product on your property. The ordinance includes paths you can use to make sales at your winery. Please read the Winery Ordinance closely so that you know what is permissible. The County of Santa Barbara has a plan in place that includes preserving agriculture as a priority. Properties zoned ag and especially those under the Williamson Act require that The Ag is kept in Agriculture. Most of your neighbors are willing to reach compromises where they make sense. When your winery is approved please do us the courtesy of abiding by the conditions of use you agreed to follow.

For the most part your neighbors are on ag property and they support your right to grow grapes and on appropriate properties process your grapes into wine. They have a right to farm on their property or to conserve and preserve it for future ag uses.

On Tuesday the Board of Supervisors will decide if they are approving the new Winery Ordinance. Most of your neighbors are recommending a yes vote. They see the ordinance as acceptable. It gives the wine industry some added events and types of events based on a scaled system where small wineries are allowed fewer guest serving activities and the larger can have more, which keeps impacts on neighbors and the environment at an ok level. Is it all that the residents wanted and Is it all that you dreamed of? No, but it is a good compromise.

The Planning Commission voted 4 to 1 in September to recommend that the Supervisors approve the ordinance. The process was democratic and inclusive of residents and vintners with hundreds of people taking part. It was a lot of work for planning staff, vintners, neighbors and other impacted valley residents. We spent hours together. We heard your wants, needs and desires and many of them are included in the new ordinance. The proposed ordinance balances all parties concerns and interests within limits of land use policies and per the EIR.

I believe this ordinance will do a good job of preserving and conserving Agriculture in the County of Santa Barbara for future generations.

Mary Beth Kerr

Santa Ynez