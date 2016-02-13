Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Provides Smarts, Common Sense, Love of Nature and Community

A few years ago, Bruce Porter and I were directors together on the executive board of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce. I found Bruce to be a solid, balanced person who was absolutely dedicated to improving our community and opening new opportunities for our city’s residents.

He was very meticulous in helping to manage the budget and innovative in developing new initiatives. He is one of those rare people who seems to have a combination of smarts, common sense, and love of nature and community.

Bruce is exactly the type of person we need to have as our next Santa Barbara County supervisor for the Third District. I encourage all of our residents to get to know Bruce and vote for him in June.

Kathy Vreeland

Buellton