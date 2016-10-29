Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Vote Climate This Election

By Katie Davis | October 29, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

It would be madness to walk away from international climate agreements, but that’s what a Trump presidency would mean. Congressional candidate Justin Fareed, backed by coal and oil money, recently jumped on the climate denial bandwagon too saying at a debate in San Luis Obispo, "there are multiple different factors that contribute to it.”

Scientists, including those at award-winning UCSB and CalPoly, say definitively the climate is changing due to human activity. This year will be the hottest year on record. Weather-related disasters — fires, drought, floods—have more than doubled since 1980 and land-based plants and animals are moving pole ward at a rate of 15 feet per day.

The 2016 election will determine whether or not we act according to the best scientific information. Will we reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build the clean energy economy of the future? Or will we double down on fossil fuels, hand over our national parks and ocean to private extraction interests, and head down a perilous path of run-away global warming?

First, we must preserve our voluntary national participation in the Paris climate accord by defeating Trump and Fareed and electing Salud Carbajal for Congress. Second, we must maintain climate leadership and resist powerful oil lobbyists at the State level by electing Monique Limon and for State Assembly and Hannah-Beth Jackson for State Senate. And finally, we must elect Joan Hartmann for County Supervisor, someone who has the academic and policy chops to provide the kind of local environmental leadership we can be proud of. The grave environmental challenges we face are solvable, but only if we vote to do so on November 8.

Katie Davis
Santa Barbara Sierra Club Group chairwoman

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 