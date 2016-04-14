Letter to the Editor: Vote for Bruce Porter, for Solutions, Honor and Action

I was born and raised in the Santa Ynez Valley, and only left for college and law school in Washington state. I worked as a county prosecutor and in a private law firm.

Since returning to the valley 22 years ago, I have owned and operated several businesses in Solvang. I have four children, all of whom attended Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. I was elected to the Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees; I was on the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA Board of Managers for 15 years; served on the City of Solvang Visitors Board, Solvang Planning Commission and the Solvang Board of Architectural Review; was elected to yhe SYVUHS Board of Education; and I have also served on the Bond Oversight Committee at both Solvang School and Santa Ynez Valley High School.

I have been involved in our community and I support Bruce Porter for Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor.

The Third District supervisor position is a unique elected position in Santa Barbara County. In a nutshell, we have five districts in our county; the First District represents Carpinteria, Montecito and parts of Santa Barbara; the Second represents most of Santa Barbara and parts of Goleta; (skip the Third District right now); the Fourth represents Lompoc and parts of Santa Maria; and the Fifth represents the balance of Santa Maria north to our county border with San Luis Obispo County.

Back to our district, the Third District — we are a very diverse area, covering a portion of Goleta, Isla Vista (UCSB), the Gaviota coast, the Vandenberg Village area, the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

Santa Barbara County is the largest employer in the county, with a huge budget and operates such programs as county health, planning and development, sheriff, fire, emergency, libraries, roads, parks, etc. You get the picture — everything the cities do not do, the county basically does.

The county Board of Supervisors work with cities, the federal government, the Chumash and the state of California. The five supervisors are the key, and the leaders of our county, with enormous power, budgets and discretion over our daily lives.

While all the districts represent a very diverse population, you can see how the Third District is a unique and large area of our county. Many times it has been the Third District supervisor who has bridged the gap between the “south” county and “north” county populations. Doreen Farr has represented our Third District for the past 7½ years (two terms); she is not running again for this position.

Because the “seat” is open, we now have five individuals running for the Third District position. Bruce Porter is one of the five. I do not personally know the other candidates for the Third District, BUT I DO KNOW and SUPPORT BRUCE PORTER.

A quick glance at his résumé gives you insight into his background and accomplishments: a West Point grad, retired Colonel U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, served in the Middle East, led more than 20,000 military and civilian personnel at the height of the Gulf War, managed oil field disasters and humanitarian emergencies, Master’s degree from Stanford, raised three children, lives in the Santa Ynez Valley, currently a small businessman in the valley, former chairman of Santa Barbara Red Cross, and is president of the SYVUHS Board of Trustees.

Bruce has served his country, his state, his county and our local high school with distinction and honor. In all his achievements he shows leadership and an attitude that things must and can get done.

Bruce is not a sit-back-and-react-to-issues kind of person, he has a record of understanding the issues before they come up and establishing a plan to manage the situation and react positively and swiftly, but with input and serious study.

Bruce has also been a leader who can anticipate and react to issues that were not on the “radar.” This is a unique quality that most of us do not have. Bruce Porter has this innate ability. He is a quick study with a steady hand and a moral compass beyond reproach. His record demonstrates his willingness to give to our country and community.

I am asking you to support him for Third District supervisor to allow him to continue to serve our homes and families.

The California primary election is in June, the tone of the national election has been disappointing to say the least. It is my hope that Bruce will win at the June primary and not go into the general election in November.

That is why the June primary is so important. Please do not wait until October to learn about Bruce and the other candidates.

While I am confident the other four candidates are fine and honorable people who have also served our community, my vote and support is for Bruce Porter. I do not know who could better serve us with honor, dignity, and without agenda or malice.

A vote for Bruce Porter is a vote for solutions, honor and action.

Aaron Petersen

Solvang