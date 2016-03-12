Letter to the Editor: Vote for Joan Hartmann

Later this year, voters in the Third Supervisorial District of Santa Barbara County will have the opportunity to elect Joan Hartmann as their County Supervisor.

Joan’s knowledge and experience, her activism, and her service to our community, most recently as Third District Planning Commissioner, make her well qualified to carry out the duties and responsibilities of County Supervisor.

She listens to citizens and takes into consideration their concerns regarding land use planning and development in arriving at her decisions.

Locally, she has worked both in Buellton and in Goleta to help organize citizen groups, Buellton is Our Town and The Goodland Coalition, respectively, that successfully passed measures to prevent urban sprawl and to protect agricultural zoned land in these communities.

I encourage you to vote for Joan Hartmann for Third District Supervisor.

Bob Wignot

Goleta