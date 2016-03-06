Letter to the Editor: Vote Joan Hartmann for 3rd District Supervisor

Do you want to see your community thrive and lead the way toward economic, social and environmental stability? Vote for Joan Hartmann for Santa Barbara County’s Third District supervisor!

I was so happy to see Joan Hartmann running for the seat recently. We’ve worked together for years to improve the Buellton community, primarily through the Buellton Visioning process. Our group of dedicated Buelltonians specifically put together and promoted the Environmental Sustainability component of the current Buellton Visioning Plan. Joan kept us together and focused on the essential environmental improvements we wanted to see in our city.

Our group fought over the river trail element, but Joan smoothed ruffled feathers and worked out a compromise acceptable to trail lovers and the farmers involved. I’ve watched Joan bring people together, repeatedly, both in Buellton and on the county Planning Commission, to promote environmental and community progress.

Her detailed knowledge of regulations and planning and development issues is amazing. Joan is a great person to work with and the Third District would be fortunate to have her as their new supervisor.

Larry Bishop

Buellton