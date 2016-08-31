Letter to the Editor: Vote Justin Fareed for a Stronger Economy

After years of economic turmoil, we finally have the opportunity to change things in Washington by electing a representative who understands what it means to follow a budget and has a plan to address the regulations imposed on small businesses that make it difficult to stay in business.

As the vice president of his family’s Central Coast business, Justin knows what it’s like to meet payroll and how hard it can be to grow a business in a struggling market. And while other politicians do nothing, Justin refuses to sit idly by and has put forth a plan to reform our country’s budget process into a system that will strengthen our economy and give businesses room to grow.

He also has experience working in Washington, D.C., which means that he knows where the holes in the system are and how to mend them.

I’m voting for Justin Fareed because I’m tired of the same ideas being pushed by political insiders who always break their promises to our community. Justin offers a new way of thinking that better reflects the people of the Central Coast and the direction our country should be heading in.

He is our greatest opportunity, as citizens, to let our voices be heard in Congress.

Kyle Hawkins

Santa Maria