Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Vote Justin Fareed for a Stronger Economy

By Kyle Hawkins | August 31, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

After years of economic turmoil, we finally have the opportunity to change things in Washington by electing a representative who understands what it means to follow a budget and has a plan to address the regulations imposed on small businesses that make it difficult to stay in business.

As the vice president of his family’s Central Coast business, Justin knows what it’s like to meet payroll and how hard it can be to grow a business in a struggling market. And while other politicians do nothing, Justin refuses to sit idly by and has put forth a plan to reform our country’s budget process into a system that will strengthen our economy and give businesses room to grow.

He also has experience working in Washington, D.C., which means that he knows where the holes in the system are and how to mend them.

I’m voting for Justin Fareed because I’m tired of the same ideas being pushed by political insiders who always break their promises to our community. Justin offers a new way of thinking that better reflects the people of the Central Coast and the direction our country should be heading in.

He is our greatest opportunity, as citizens, to let our voices be heard in Congress.

Kyle Hawkins
Santa Maria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 