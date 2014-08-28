Letter to the Editor: Oil Industry Arguments Against Measure P Are Absurd

The oil industry arguments against Measure P are absurd and an insult to our intelligence.

They say “there is no fracking now,” carefully limiting what they say to this very minute. But they leave out that fracking is permitted in Santa Barbara County and has been used in the past. Also notice that they are using this half-truth to retain the right to do it in the future.

They say “we haven’t contaminated any groundwater in Santa Barbara County,” but the rest of that sentence is “yet.” They leave out that they have contaminated surface water in our county hundreds of times, and contaminated groundwater in countless other places, including next door in Kern County.

They say “we have clean air already,” leaving out that what they want to do will unquestionably add significant amounts of pollutants and greenhouse gases to the air.

The whole point of Measure P is to prevent these problems before they happen!

Just like the tobacco industry’s false campaign about the health effects of tobacco, the oil industry is using denial, half-truths, and personal attacks to try to to confuse voters. Their goal is private profit at the expense of public risk.

Unfortunately, we will all have to suffer through $2 million worth of this stuff over the next two months. Their disingenuous campaign proves that they are not to be trusted.

To protect the public’s interests, vote yes on Measure P.

Rebecca Claassen​

Santa Barbara