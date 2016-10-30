Letter to the Editor: Voter Fraud Stealing Election from Donald Trump

The November 2016 election is a pivotal election. That is why voter fraud is such a key issue.

If you think voter fraud is not real, as the Democrats claim, think again. For starters, the mainstream media and social media are clearly on Hillary’s side. They are her greatest weapon. They distort, control and lie, especially concerning poll results. Their vicious and often untruthful attacks on Mr. Trump are endless.

In this election, there are many signs of voter fraud. Cities are allowing illegals to vote. ( in Maryland, Chicago, Massachusetts and New York) Furthermore, there have been shenanigans in many states, especially swing states. This will affect the electoral college vote, that determine who becomes president. Some problems include: Voter machine flipping ( from Republican to Democrat) in Georgia, Texas, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia. ( Thanks to George Soros)

Dead people are also voting in Ohio, Virginia, and Colorado. In New Hampshire no proof of residency is required, no voter ID is required in Michigan, in Indiana there is voter fraud reported by a group affiliated with Democrats, and in Florida voter registration IDs have been switched to Democrats without consent. In all these cases, Hillary Clinton benefits.

Time to get real, America. The fix is in and the 2016 election is rigged. It is time to face reality, fight back and take back our country. The first step, stop and get rid of voter fraud.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria