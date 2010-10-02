Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:50 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: ‘Waiting for Superman’ Offers Chance for a New Dialogue on Education

By Stacy Christopher | October 2, 2010 | 10:43 p.m.

Nearly 20 years ago, as editor of a San Francisco-based magazine, I produced an issue dedicated solely to our education system and the dangers it faced. These concerns were based on an amazing novel I had read, Killing the Spirit: Higher Education in America (New York: Viking, 1990) written by then 74-year-old visionary, Page Smith.

Smith passed away three years after appearing in my magazine, but his sage wisdom and brilliance lives on.

As we currently experience much of the reality Smith predicted, I am thankful films like Waiting for Superman refuse to let these issues be swept under the carpet. We need to shake up our dialogue and not shy away from having honest conversations, from considering points of view we’ve perhaps rejected previously.

The good thing about witnessing this “falling apart of public education” is that by nature, we are in a unique position to be a part of the moving forward, the re-invention.

Stacy L. Christopher
Santa Barbara

