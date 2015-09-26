Letter to the Editor: Walls Are the Answer Everywhere But Here

Advice

If Mexico were a prosperous, safe and peaceful neighbor like Canada, the United States would not need to control the border with it. But Mexico and the Central American states are nothing but out-of-control failed governments with drug cartels, human trafficking and endless corruption that is undermining the security of the U S of A.

Like Central America, the people of Mexico have nothing to look forward to, so they must run for the border to survive, as bad as that option is.

To control this chaos on the border, the United States must have a patrol to stop illegal aliens from crossing as long as Mexico will not stop the flow. Politicians oppose the idea of a fence along the border, but it will help stop the flow of aliens and help the border patrol guards do their job.

All around the world, governments are building fences for this purpose. Remember the 90-mile Berlin Wall? That was built to keep people in. Most walls are built to keep people out.

This is the case with Saudi Arabia. They are building a 600-mile-long fence along their northern border with Iraq to keep ISIS out. Along their border with Yemen in the south, Saudi Arabia is building a 1,000-mile-long fence to keep the Iranian-supported Houti Shite Muslims out.

Hungary and Romania are building walls to keep the Middle Eastern aliens out of their countries. Israel has stopped Muslim terrorist attacks with their solid concrete walls.

Everyone sees building walls is a good idea to help stop people from invading their lands — except for the United States.

The United States could easily build a 1,800-mile-long double or triple fence along its border with modern technology. Tunneling can be easily detected with sound devices and anyone crossing the fence can be easily detected as they are in the fences being built around the world.

Guards can be dispatched to trouble areas. If the Romans and the Chinese could do it, so can the United States.

It is way past time for the United States to take control of our immigration crisis by controlling the border with high-tech fences and well-trained, professional guards to patrol it.

Immigrants who want to come to the United States legally are always welcome to apply. Others are not.

Justin M. Ruhge,

​Concerned Taxpayers I.N.C.​

Lompoc