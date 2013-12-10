Letter to the Editor: Obama’s War Against Income Inequality

President Barack Obama recently declared that income inequality was the "defining challenge" we face. If that is true, he and his wealthy friends should give up their millions of dollars, fancy houses and lavish vacations.

Furthermore, the president should close down Obamacare, the largest redistribution of wealth scheme, and end his failed economic policies and excessive regulations, which have produced poverty and deprivation.

However, don't hold your breath. In reality, there will always be inequality, because people are not equal in ability or talent.

Sadly today, we are locked into a battle for freedom that includes the freedom to earn what we want and to keep or spent what we earn. Unfortunately, the left, which includes progressives, Marxists and Democrats, are using the government to take away our freedoms.

Obama's war against income inequality is a war against us all.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria