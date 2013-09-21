Letter to the Editor: Was CHP Ticketing of Veterans’ Helicopter Trailer Really Necessary?

I attended the first annual "Salute to the Vets" celebration on Saturday in Goleta! What a great service that these men and women have preformed on all of our behalf! (Even those of us who hate war).

While there, I was informed by a disabled volunteer veteran that they had received a ticket from the California Highway Patrol while towing the display Huey helicoptor to the event. According to the CHP officer, the helicoptor was "too long." The veterans with whom I spoke have been towing this very same helicoptor to veterans events up and down California for many years without incident.

I beleive that this officer displayed very poor judgment; the CHP should have offered an escort, but instead issued a citation. I have asked Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and her office to take action on the behalf of the veterans to help rectify this unfortunate incident.

The ticket-issuing officer deserves a talking to about the fundamentals of "protect and serve." When pulling over a helicoptor-towing veteran, did he really need to protect? Or should he have served?

Charlie Kelly

Santa Barbara