Letter to the Editor: Measure P Proponents Resort to Water-Source Scare Tactics

Everyone should know where their drinking water comes from. To find out, all you need to do is go to your city’s website and look to see who your water purveyor is that supplies your area with water.

As a side note, if you are using a computer to do this research, thank your local energy companies for providing the raw products and power that have enabled the technology sector to provide this incredible access to information.

Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Montecito and Goleta residents might be surprised to know that 90 percent of their water comes from Lake Cachuma and Lake Gibraltar. These are lakes in the mountains above them. Knowing that, it’s safe to say that oil production can’t possibly have any impact on drinking water for these residents since there simply is no oil production near either of these reservoirs.

In addition, state water and coastal ground water wells supply small percentages of water for residents, although coastal well water is worrisome since there’s always the possibility of salt water intrusion from the ocean.

So you proponents of Measure P should do more research in what you are trying to protect and get your facts straight before you cry wolf. I ask all to go to municipal websites for your area and look and see how your water supply is handled and that these purveyors are doing everything they can do to keep your water supply safe and keep you informed as to water condition and quality.

For those of us in the North County, our water comes from the fresh water table through the use of ground water wells, and is monitored for contamination very closely and has been for years. There are no recorded problems with our water, and those who claim there is are either misinformed or disingenuous.

So for those who support Measure P, I say stop using scare tactics and trying to intimidate voters to support your deceptive measure.

Phil Hosch

Santa Maria