Letter to the Editor: There Is a Way to Reduce Oil, Gas Natural Seepage in Santa Barbara Channel

Being a surfer, many of us locals surf Coal Oil Point (also known as Devereux and Sands). It’s one of the most enjoyable surfing experiences found on our public coastline, with more than a mile of multiple surf breaks for seasoned veterans, freshman students just arriving on the UC Santa Barbara campus, or young families cutting their teeth.

Today when we get out of the water you might have some tar balls on the bottoms of your feet, a small price to pay but worth the admission. However, in the 1970s, we came out smelling like gas and covered in tar from head to foot from this natural seepage. The $64,000 question is why the change?

Let’s start with the Santa Barbara Channel. It has some of the most prolific oil and gas seeps in the world. There are more than 1,200 natural seeps charted in the Santa Barbara Channel, half of them occur within a couple of miles off Coal Oil Point.

But as we now know, decades of production through Platform Holly, that is owned and operated by Venoco, has attributed to this reduction by reduced pressure in the underlying fields. Studies by UCSB (2007) found that seepage has declined significantly over time. Near Platform Holly, it’s estimated that gas seepage was reduced by more than 50 percent after 1989.

The first Spanish explorer to Alta California in 1542, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo documented such natural seepages while using the tar substance to waterproof his ships — just as the Chumash Indians were already doing for their canoes.

A study by UCSB, known as the Boles 2015 Report, “estimates that natural seepage amounts to 10,000 gallons of oil and 3.5 million cubic feet of natural gas a day (enough for 14,000 homes).”

A Draft Environment Impact Report (DEIR) just recently released for public review addresses the new South Field Project for six replacement wells for six that will be abandoned.

It states as follows ... “while a possible reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is presented from a qualitative perspective as being potentially credible, no quantitative credit has been included in the CEQA analysis for a change in seep activity. The reasonably foreseeable probability of such reductions would be considered a beneficial impact under CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act).”

But the credibility is there, including the Ramboll/Environ Corporation Report that estimates the amount of seep reduction that could result from the project to be upward of 4,800 tons per year of Reactive Organic Compounds (ROCs). That same Boles 2015 report estimates that seeps reductions in the new South Field expansion is equivalent to more than 500,000 tons of CO2 emissions/year, which amounts to 35 percent of the total manmade greenhouse gas emissions in unincorporated Santa Barbara County.

Venoco has an exemplary safety record in the years it has produced from these oil and gas leases in partnership with the State of California. They are governed by every municipal, county, state and federal agency known under the sun for reporting, monitoring, and both proactive and reactive procedures to insure for an environmentally responsible production.

As a surfer on this stretch of paradise has personally experienced for 50-plus years, this seep reduction really will touch lives and improve our coastal habitat.

Michael Rattray

​Santa Barbara