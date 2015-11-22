Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 
Letter to the Editor: We Are At War

By Don Thorn | November 22, 2015 | 7:01 a.m.

When will America and the world wake-up? Radical Islam is at war with us. Radical jihadists want to kill us and set up a world-controlling caliphate. Their prime target, America.

What are President Barack Obama and Congress, including weak Republicans, doing to protect us? Very little. Why hasn't Congress declared war on ISIS? Why won’t Obama recognize radical Islam? Why won't Obama seek the total destruction of ISIS, instead of its containment?

Why did Obama release five more Gitmo prisoners after the Paris attacks? They are now reinforcements for jihadists in the Middle East. Why is our president and members of Congress promoting the migration of Syrian and other Middle East refugees into America? (100,000 per year)

They cannot be vetted, there is no database. Letting them in is stupid, suicidal and dangerous. ISIS is already in 50 states according to the FBI director.

It is time to protect America. We must name radical Islam as our enemy, declare war on ISIS and destroy it. Also, keep Gitmo open, close our borders for five years and stop the flow of Muslim refugees into the United States.

Furthermore, we should stop building mosques throughout the USA, including Goleta.

If President Obama and any politicians fail to protect us, they should be forced to quit. This is about our survival.

Don Thorn
Carpinteria

