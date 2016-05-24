Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: We Achadjians Don’t Do Dirty

By Nyri Achadjian | May 24, 2016 | 8:12 a.m.

It was bound to get dirty. It’s politics after all… right?

My father has always executed clean campaigns rooted in fairness and facts. The Central Coast has elected him six times, often by more than 60 percent of the vote.

So how can the Washington establishment prevail over Katcho Achadjian, who is so favorably regarded in his community?

My family doesn’t do dirty politics, but here we are in the midst of it as Nancy Pelosi and the gang ambush your mail boxes and swarm your TV screens.

“Katcho hates women… Katcho hates immigrants…” What they’re trying to say is that Katcho hates you.

I’m a woman, and Katcho, my father, is an immigrant. For him to hate me and himself doesn’t make much sense, does it?

What does make sense is this: Salud Carbajal and Pelosi are afraid of Katcho’s resounding support in the district and nervous that Carbajal won’t make top two.

It is unfortunate and disappointing that they are resorting to mud-slinging. They must not have confidence in their candidate to stand on his own merits.

The onslaught of attacks remind me of a Margaret Thatcher quote: “Power is like being a lady… if you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.”

If Carbajal and Pelosi have to spend over $300,000 in advertising to tell you that Katcho is evil and that Salud is your guy, don’t you think that it might just be the other way around?

Here’s what I know: Katcho holds a double digit lead over the entire field of candidates. The Washington establishment is just realizing that their hand-picked candidate cannot win based on his own merits, and they’ve already invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into his race. 

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Desperate times call for dirty politics.

I made a video to let voters know the truth, to set the record straight, and to send a message to Washington.

Growing up my father always told us: “Tough situations don’t last, but tough people do. Stay your course.”

Let’s unite in complimenting our community with a clean campaign. I ask you to help us stay our course by sending a message to Washington together: On the Central Coast, we don’t do dirty politics.

Onward.

Nyri Achadjian, campaign manager
Katcho for Congress

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 