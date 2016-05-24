Letter to the Editor: We Achadjians Don’t Do Dirty

It was bound to get dirty. It’s politics after all… right?

My father has always executed clean campaigns rooted in fairness and facts. The Central Coast has elected him six times, often by more than 60 percent of the vote.

So how can the Washington establishment prevail over Katcho Achadjian, who is so favorably regarded in his community?

My family doesn’t do dirty politics, but here we are in the midst of it as Nancy Pelosi and the gang ambush your mail boxes and swarm your TV screens.

“Katcho hates women… Katcho hates immigrants…” What they’re trying to say is that Katcho hates you.

I’m a woman, and Katcho, my father, is an immigrant. For him to hate me and himself doesn’t make much sense, does it?

What does make sense is this: Salud Carbajal and Pelosi are afraid of Katcho’s resounding support in the district and nervous that Carbajal won’t make top two.

It is unfortunate and disappointing that they are resorting to mud-slinging. They must not have confidence in their candidate to stand on his own merits.

The onslaught of attacks remind me of a Margaret Thatcher quote: “Power is like being a lady… if you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.”

If Carbajal and Pelosi have to spend over $300,000 in advertising to tell you that Katcho is evil and that Salud is your guy, don’t you think that it might just be the other way around?

Here’s what I know: Katcho holds a double digit lead over the entire field of candidates. The Washington establishment is just realizing that their hand-picked candidate cannot win based on his own merits, and they’ve already invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into his race.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Desperate times call for dirty politics.

I made a video to let voters know the truth, to set the record straight, and to send a message to Washington.

Growing up my father always told us: “Tough situations don’t last, but tough people do. Stay your course.”

Let’s unite in complimenting our community with a clean campaign. I ask you to help us stay our course by sending a message to Washington together: On the Central Coast, we don’t do dirty politics.

Onward.

Nyri Achadjian, campaign manager

Katcho for Congress