Letter to the Editor: We Don’t Need an Entitled Millenial Politician

I live here, I work here, I vote here and I along with the Central Coast deserve better than a silver spooned millennial.

I had higher hopes for the next generation. Twenty something Justin Fareed has resorted to mudslinging lacking any merits of his own to stand on.

Close to $200k of Justin’s money has come from wealthy families in Los Angeles and New York according to the Federal Election Commission. Without local financial support, or his own merits he tries to stand on his father’s accomplishments. A perennial candidate, like Matt Kokkonen, neither Matt nor Justin have ever won the approval of their communities. I suppose that’s how Justin validates his false claim as the “only non-politician” among the 9 candidates.

Lastly, Justin unwittingly shared about his frustration as an intern in Washington DC on the hill where he quit and came home. Newsflash, DC is frustrating Justin, will you give up again and just come home if elected?

I have had enough of the entitled millennial generation trying to hop skip their way to the top on my generation's dime. Work a REAL job, get some experience, only then can we talk more.

Garrett Del Mar

Santa Barbara