Letter to the Editor: We Need Chris Mitchum for 24th District

Lois Capps, the present 24th Congressional District Democratic representative, is now running for re-election to a 10th term. Do you all remember when she promised us never to go more than three terms? She is already vested in the congressional retirement plans.

Ms. Capps gets re-elected and then becomes a stealth representative back in the woodwork of Congress in Washington.

As a Democrat, she supports and goes along with everything Democratic, but you never hear about anything she has done for her district. Probably because there is not much. Ms. Capps is part of the Democrat Congress that has gotten us Obamacare, has increased our taxes and our national debt by a trillion dollars in the last six years, and wants to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens. She is in the hands of her California Democratic director, Nancy Pelosi, and a lockstep drone for them but not for us back here in California.

Her staff has fallen on its face in Santa Barbara trying to distance themselves from an employee’s personal mistakes resulting in the death of a woman, and then her staff tried to cover up the “whole affair.”

Now Capps and her same staff are running an “I approve of this” TV smear campaign ad against her opponent Chris Mitchum, asking, “What do we know about Chris Mitchum.” She sent her nasty little staffer to photograph Mitch at his forums and campaign speeches. We all asked her to stop and invited her in for food and drinks. She said no and left. Now we know why. Capps is using the TV ad as a screen to cover her tracks so we in the 24th will not know.

We should instead ask, just what do we know about Lois Capps? What she does or does not do seems to be a secret. Ms. Capps will not debate at a forum with Chris Mitchum so we will not know.

We in the 24th District have had enough of these Democrat’s antics and need a new course and change that can be represented for us by Republican Chris Mitchum.

Please elect Mitchum on Nov. 4 to help stop the Democratic financial disaster before us from getting worse.

Concerned Taxpayers, I.N.C.

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc