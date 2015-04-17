Letter to the Editor: We Need Tax Reform Now to Stop Destruction of American Families

American taxpayers should be up in arms and madder than hell over the taxes they are paying every year.

Our taxes are at 50 percent of our income per year. We must work until about May 15 each year just to pay our taxes. Most families must have two members working to make ends meet, one to pay the taxes and the other to put bread on the table.

The American tax system is undermining and destroying American family life.

If we are to stop this erosion of our income and basic freedoms, we must fight for less government and for reform of the present income tax code. The United States and the individual states must reform their tax structures to make it more equitable for everyone. Today, 40 percent of the people pay 90 percent of the taxes. In addition, everyone wants to be excluded from paying any taxes by gaining special exemptions at the expense of other taxpayers. This is social redistribution of wealth, and un-American and unfair.

The 99%-ers are freeloading on the 1%-ers! The 1%-ers provide all of the jobs for the freeloaders, so why should they pay higher taxes?

The fairest way to redo the tax system is by making the 16th Amendment to the Constitution passed in 1913, the income tax, a flat tax.

The flat tax must: eliminate the present tax code, have one low rate, have no tax reporting, need a supermajority to increase, have no deductions and no exceptions, no tax on savings or capital gains, and no credits for losses.

A flat tax proposal such as the following will be fair for all citizens:

» A 1.5 percent or less, federal tax on gross income. A person with a $10,000 income would pay $150 and with $1 million would pay $15,000.

» Deductions would be made electronically by employers using Fica, no tax reporting.

» Savings would not be taxed nor capital gains and no credit for losses reported for individuals. Our Social Security and retirement incomes would be tax free when received.

» Businesses would report gross income through a CPA and send a check for 1.5 percent of gross income. No exceptions, no write-offs, no depreciation or government support. This would end the present onerous tax code.

» All income for nonprofits would be taxed at the same 1.5 percent of gross. The Sierra Club, all religious organizations, Farm Bureau, NPR, ACORN, AARP, the Democrat Party, the Republican Party, unions, civil service, teachers unions, the League of Women Voters, etc., are a few of the millions not presently paying taxes and they would start paying their fair share of taxes of 1.5 percent on their gross incomes. Why should hundreds of billions of dollars collected by these groups be excluded from taxes at the expense of all taxpayers? No exceptions, no excuses, no exemptions.

» The 1.5 percent could be raised only 0.1 percent every four years, if at all, and only with a supermajority of both houses and president signature; 5 percent would be the highest rate ever.

» Under this proposal, the rich pay more taxes than the poor as it should be but everyone pays. When everyone pays, everyone pays less.

» If these are not enough taxes to run the government, then reduce the size of the government to fit the available taxes. But , when everyone pays a small amount there will be more than enough to do our government business.

The states would have a similar flat tax program, say 0.75 percent or less, with a maximum growth to 3 percent or less.

Don’t be fooled by other flat tax proposals — they are still too high at 17, 28 and 30 percent of income.

We need tax control now to stop the destruction of our families and the continued growth of government! If we don’t get madder than hell now, we can be sure that we will be paying more taxes in the very near future.

On how little income can we live? 40 percent, 30 percent ... ? If we don’t do something to turn this monster around, that is where it is going — they will take it all!

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc