Letter to the Editor: We Need to Put Safety First on Santa Ynez Valley Roads

By Mary Beth Kerr | May 19, 2017 | 1:53 p.m.

How many crashes (fatal, disabling and tragic) on the roads and highways of the Santa Ynez Valley and elsewhere will it take before we choose to put safety first?

For the sake of improving traffic safety in the Santa Ynez Valley on our roads and highways, I believe that is time to stand up and say that we find the fact that our cities in the SYV (Buellton and Solvang), the county of Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash are allowing/adding guest serving activities within our valley is not acceptable.

If short-term rentals are approved, the fact that visitors arrive in multiple vehicles is quite an impact! If additional dwelling units on lots (as allowed by the new state law) are added, will the traffic and parking impacts be studied?

The casino is thriving, which is bringing more visitors to our area.

The wineries are pressing for more and larger tasting rooms, and allowing more events and centers aka marketing centers on wineries on Highways 246, 154 and on rural ag roads, which would add to the congestion/crashes at our already dangerous intersections 246/Ballard Canyon Road, 246 at Alamo Pintado (rumored safety fixes have not happened), Highway 154 - the San Marcos Pass at every intersection from 101/154 Los Olivos to 101/154 in Santa Barbara (We all know how deadly dangerous they are.)!

Sadly/tragically, the result is that near crashes and crashes are occurring more and more frequently. This will increase if we do not insist that our elected representatives and those who govern related entities do not put #SafetyFirst.

Our quality of life, public health and clean air are at risk as well. 

Citizens like you and I have a responsibility to press our fellow drivers to put #SafetyFirst. We also need to insist that our elected representatives and others put #SafetyFirst by taking into account the increase in traffic and to act accordingly to stop or slow traffic growth.

Do more valley residents have to die in order to have traffic safety be a priority? At the very least we need controls at a majority of the intersections on 154 and dangerous intersections on 246. Perhaps signals, stop signs and roundabouts need to be added. 

Thank you for considering and possibly acting on my views and suggestions.  Posted to "SYV Lives Matter ..." Facebook page.

Peace,

Mary Beth Kerr

Santa Ynez Valley

