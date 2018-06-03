Letter to the Editor: Welcome to Socialized Health Care

In California, possibly 1 million people may lose their health-care insurance plans.

The San Francisco Business Times confirms that Anthem-Blue Cross, Kaiser Permanente, Health Net and Blue Shield of California were contractually required to cancel "non-ACA compliant" plans on Dec. 31.

So, when President Barack Obama said everyone could keep their health-care plans, it was untrue. Furthermore, in 2012, he narrowed the grandfather clause "practically out of existence."

Not only will individuals lose their plans, but in the future small-business owners and people covered by big business owners will also. Of course, Rep. Lois Capps, the president and Congress can keep their insurance.

Welcome to socialized government health care, where single payer is the ultimate goal.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria