Letter to the Editor: Hollister Village Sidewalk Removal Only One of Many Issues with Project



Why would a developer choose to “tear up” Hollister Avenue and South Glen Annie Road, causing more congestion in an already high-traffic area, right before a three-day weekend?!

I am referring to the section of Hollister Avenue in front of Costco and the Camino Real Marketplace and down the right side of the Westar project. All sidewalks were torn out on Friday, orange cones are everywhere — but on the Friday prior to a huge three-day holiday!!!

They have no consideration for anyone except themselves. My neighbors and I park on South Glen Annie Road, the street on the right side of the Westar project, but not now. We also walk on the sidewalks along Hollister Ave to cross safely in the crosswalk at the light to go into Camino Real Marketplace, but not this weekend. Is this poor planning? We knew they were going to “tear up” the street and sidewalks, but couldn’t they wait until Tuesday after the holiday and immediately put in new sidewalks when folks would be less affected?? I do not know! Me ides! Tear up the sidewalks before a three-day weekend and leave until after the three-day weekend to put it back together?!

Camino Real Marketplace didn’t want to be without water for a day so that the water company could connect water to the Westar project. This was understandable when construction takes place and choices need to be made. The choice was to interrupt the neighbors, including myself, and work all night long. Backhoes, construction crews, four generators, bright lights, 20 workmen, dump trucks backing up with their loud beep beep beeps ... work crews having to shout over the generators to be heard, the sound and smell of welding torches. They run over us like we weren’t even here, inconvenience the few, not the masses. Needless to say it was a sleepless work night. Talking about feeling like chopped liver. We took a “bullet” for Camino Real Marketplace and Westar, you owe us.

Westar now wants to put in an excess amount of obnoxious, over-lit signs all around this project. “Here I Am,” “Vacancy,” “Pool House,” “Smart & Final,” etc. This project is going to stand out like a sore thumb with the height and overcrowding in this 23-acre-square parcel. Everyone is realizing the project is just too big, and adding salt to injury, it will now have too many over-lit signs.

If you haven’t had a chance to drive by and notice how high the partially built “one-story” Westar structure already is, wait until the other two stories go up along with the final phase of three stories structures in the back. Yeah ... the City of Goleta will get approximately 273 apartments in the back of the property and several commercial building in the front with the minimum parking required. Yahoo for everyone!

Let’s not forget to mention the strong stench coming from the Westar property once a week when they change the portable toilets. Even when you shut your windows you can still smell it.

Westar says that they will not rent to UC Santa Barbara students, but as anyone who has been to the Westar/Goleta City Council meetings will contest to is Westar people are liars. I do not dislike the UCSB students, but let’s be honest, they like to party. We all partied when we were young. There have been a lot of mishaps in Islay Vista. Do you want that spilling out into Goleta?

The Westar folks are Big City Slickers who’ll sell your shirt off your back and the Goleta City Council have no backbone whatsoever. I’ve watched the City Council time after time look like they are going to take a stand on an issue and at the end sit still and let Westar have their way. Not only are the Westar people violating so many traffic, health and air-quality issues but the City Council is allowing it. It’s obvious they want this project and that’s it.

We have no water! Go look at Lake Cachuma! Too much building, no water, you do the math!

If the city needs housing, why aren’t houses — good old-fashioned houses with front and back yards, without association fees — being built instead of apartments? Families want to live in and own a house, not rent an apartment.

Patricia Moreno

Goleta