Letter to the Editor: What The Moving Wall Means to Us

The Moving Wall travels all over the country in memory of America’s heroes who fought in Vietnam. The wall recently was brought to the city of Santa Barbara.

The Los Prietos Boys Camp along with students from Santa Barbara High School were honored to have been given the opportunity to set up the wall.

For many of us, the wall was very astonishing. In the process of setting up the wall I experienced a great sense of sorrow and appreciation.

At one point two veterans who helped set up the wall were carrying a plaque in which their buddies’ names were on. Tears rapidly streamed down the cheeks as they saluted the wall. It was truly an honor to partake in such a touching event.

After the wall was set up, I stood midway of the wall and looked both ways. Goosebumps crept up from my neck and sent cold shivers down my spine. I stood there in silence, only imagining the excruciating pain the soldiers endured and the desperate cries they gave out that were muffled under the loud booms from explosions and from shots being fired.

Many lives were lost but it shows the struggles, dedication, ambition and the power that lies inside a true American heart. I am proud to be an American.

Carlos M.

Los Prietos Boys Camp