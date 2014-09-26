Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:12 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: What Would Measure P Actually Do?

By Helmut Klauer | September 26, 2014 | 4:42 p.m.

I spent a lot of time recently trying to understand what Measure P will actually do. The conclusion I’ve come to is that it will essentially preserve the status quo and prevent a local oil boom that might result in 10,000 or more new wells.

Here's how I arrived at this conclusion: First, here's a look at the concerns of both sides. The concern of the oil industry seem to be two: 1) existing wells will be shut down and, 2) they will not be able to drill thousands of new wells using the more intense methods now needed to get the oil out. The concern of the proponents of P are three: 1) that too much water will be used, 2) concern about aquifer pollution and 3) climate and air pollution concerns.

Opponents call it the oil shutdown initiative. In order to understand how the county might enforce this, I looked at statements made by the County Counsel’s Office. Opponents of Measure P are saying 100 percent of existing wells could be affected. What does affected mean? Does that mean they'd be shut down or something else, like they'd have to get a permit?

Listening carefully to recordings of the Board of Supervisors meetings and the Planning Commission meetings addressing this issue, I found that Santa Barbara County counsel Mike Ghizzoni was asked about this. He cited the landmark California Supreme Court case Avco Community Developers vs. South Coast Regional Commission. He applied the Avco standard to the Measure P and concluded current production will be allowed to continue.

Near the end of a later meeting, Sept. 3, of the Planning Commission, Bill Dillon of the County Counsel’s Office said that existing wells do not even have to come in and apply for an exemption if they already have a permit. “If they have a vested right and they are sure of it, they do not have to come in” (for an exemption). They do have the option of applying for an exemption just to have that determination if they want to, or have some doubt.

It seems that the shutdown concern of the industry is unfounded, but their second concern is real. They may not be able to drill their 10,000-plus new wells. At the Planning Commission meeting, Santa Maria Energy (one of the 16 companies operating here) states that they have approval for 136 wells on 32 acres but what about their other 4,000 acres and the 7,700 well locations they have planned? This is just one of the companies indicating they plan to ramp up oil production, most of which do to propose to use high-intensity oil extraction.

As for the proponents’ concerns about water use and water and air pollution, some basic research online does validate these concerns. These techniques are water-intensive and thousands of new wells will increase the risk of water and air pollution. We’ve had an extensive history of spills here just due to conventional oil production. High-intensity wells increase the risk of fracturing of well casings and bedrock, and so thousands of new wells would certainly cause environmental damage. In addition, steam injection is the most carbon-intensive form of oil production. It takes a lot of energy to power the injection engines, and that does mean a big increase in air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

At this stage I think everyone should be reassured that the attacks on Measure P are unfounded. Oil companies should be reassured they won't be shut down. Despite all the fears, if Measure P passes, pretty much everything stays the same for the foreseeable future. That’s a reasonable compromise, and the County has the latitude in adopting its ordinances to administer Measure P the make sure that the status quo is basically what we will see if Measure P passes. If it does not pass we will probably see a fairly large oil boom.

Helmut Klauer
Gaviota

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 