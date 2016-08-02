Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Whatever Happened to Respect?

By Ann Ruhge | August 2, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

After watching the last Lompoc City Council meeting, I was appalled at the lack of respect shown for city staff by the appointed member of the council and some audience members.  I realize this is a “free” country and we can say just about anything about anyone to the public. Supposedly this is OK. There are sections of the City Council Handbook that state the council members should treat the public and staff with respect.

What is respect? According to the dictionary, it says “To honor, to show consideration for; to feel or show esteem for.” I haven’t seen much of this when some members of the council are rude and confrontational to our hard-working staff members.

Many years ago, when I was on City Council, if any of us had questions or differences of opinion with a staff member, we made an appointment and talked it over privately. Now it seems our staff members are constantly being challenged, reprimanded and belittled publicly at council meetings.

Accusations are made that are false, and comments are allowed to be stated that are not facts without any accountability being demanded by the public. It all seems to be OK to make our trained, professional and knowledgeable staff members punching bags at the whim of some of the uninformed and inexperienced council members.

Audience members are also extremely rude to each other, the council and staff. There is absolutely no respect shown for anyone any more. Come on, Lompoc, show some class and concentrate on the issues, not on hammering others.

It is time to bring this behavior to a halt, and consider doing what is in the best interest of our city and community our first and most important priority.

Ann Ruhge
​Lompoc

