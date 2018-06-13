Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:11 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: What’s Next for SBCC After Failure of Measure S?

By Ernest Salomon | November 6, 2014 | 11:36 a.m.

Now that the dust has settled a bit, I would like to put some ideas out there for our local people and SBCC to consider concerning the future direction of SBCC.

An independent committee of a cross section of SBCC residents should be formed to work with SBCC's administration to determine the school's curriculum for our local people's needs, especially in Adult Education.

SBCC's administration has to develop a line-by-line plan and budget that reflect the needed repairs and replacement of school infrastructure, phased over reasonable time frames — for the sake of argument, a series of four-year plans with bond funding for each plan as construction progresses. If the school can prove it needs $68 million for phase one, then this amount should be presented in a bond measure for voter approval.

Measure S was a catchall proposal that was too big and ran too many years.

SBCC must severely curtail the enrollment of out-of-state and foreign students. There is no mandate of any kind to force SBCC to accept these students. They have become a burden on our community! The issue of thousands of out-of-district California students is an issue that has to be taken up with the State of California.

The Kaplan English Language School is a for-profit company and should not be at SBCC with its slick advertising on its site proclaiming the virtues of the by-the-sea campus and fun in the sun. Its students, along with thousands of out-of-state and other foreign students, have laid siege to the ability of locals to live and work here instead of commuting. Kapan can move where it wants to move, preferably Indio, Barstow or Minot, to name a few.

To underscore the above, the City of Santa Barbara must quickly pass a just cause eviction ordinance to stop the outrageous number of evictions that have occurred just to make room for outside students at SBCC. Other cities have them and they work.

Let the students commute instead of our local hardworking people!

The city is already working with the SBCC administration to get a grip on some of the serious social disorders by students, especially on the Westside. This should be an ongoing work in progress.

Lastly, if President Lori Gaskin and the present Board of Trustees are unwilling or unable to meet the demands of our local population and make SBCC again be focused on educating and enriching the lives of our local population, young and old, then they must resign or be voted out of their jobs.

Change at SBCC is here!

Ernest Salomon
Santa Barbara

