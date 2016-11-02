Letter to the Editor: Where Are the Fact Checkers?

I'm still waiting - perhaps in vain this election cycle - for a fact-check on claims made by Central Coast candidates. At the national level numerous organizations are doing this important job: The New York Times, the Washington Post, USA Today, TV news channels, and NPR as well as Politifact and FactCheck.org. Meanwhile, our local candidates are left to hurl untruths unchecked.

In its writeup the very same night, Noozhawk did a neat enough job of summarizing the October 16 debate between Congressional candidates Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed. But I watched the debate live, so I heard Carajal accuse Fareed of accepting "hundreds of thousands of dollars" from oil and coal companies, and Fareed simply denying it. And there it sits to this day, a glaringly unresolved he said/he said.

We have heard that laws governing campaign financing make it murky and difficult to report on. And perhaps it's enough to know (mostly from other sources) that certain oil and coal company CEOs have personally contributed thousands to Fareed. But if you hit a wall there -- I think some of the claims made in candidates' political ads and direct-mailers are downright false.

Even though the election is only days away, I'm still hoping Noozhawk, which typically does such conscientious reporting on its local stories, will help its readers distinguish between truth and lies.

Martha Sadler

Santa Barbara