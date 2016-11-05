Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:41 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Where Does Justin Fareed Get His Information?

By Allan Stewart-Oaten | November 5, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

I've tried to keep quiet during the Salud Carbajal v Justin Fareed contest: there is enough noise.  But it's hard not to chip in.  Can I ask:

Did Fareed ever discuss climate change with UCSB scientists who have worked on it for years, before he decided they were all wrong and that human activity isn't the primary cause?  Science is hard work; name-calling is easy and better paid.  Who does he trust?  Why?

Is he OK with the notion that the UCSB researchers are part of a gigantic hoax?  Do thousands of scientists worldwide maintain an oath of silence that no one ever breaks?  (Where does he stand on the Salem witch trials?)

We don't trust experts.  But distrusting everything is not wisdom; it is no better than believing everything.  Those who distrust all the experts seem to believe lots of pundits.  Does Fareed weigh the evidence or just ignore it?

Did Fareed ever discuss gun control with people who lost loved ones or were terrorized in the IV massacre?  If he did, how did he explain his NRA funding?  What did he tell the NRA?

Fareed was briefly an aide to a Congressman: no record to attack. Carbajal is on the Board of Supervisors: there must be something. Well: Carbajal voted for three pay increases for Supes in 12 years. Did other Supes agree?  Were those increases lower than other Boards?  Were they lower than citizen's committee recommendations? Were they lower than inflation?  Are they too high for (say) a Supe without wealthy parents supporting a family of four?  How many people does Fareed support?  Where does his money come from?  Does he believe that politics is only for wealthy people?

Too many notes, Mozart!  But I wonder - and I didn't  even get to oil.

Allan Stewart-Oaten
UC Santa Barbara Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 