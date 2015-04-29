Letter to the Editor: Where Is Global Outrage Over Persecution of Christians?

Today, we are witnessing the persecution and genocide of Christians worldwide.

According to Open Doors 2014 World Watch List, the top 10 countries where Christians face violence are North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Pakistan, Iran and Yemen.

Not surprisingly and overwhelmingly, the driving force is radical Islam. Sadly, the genocide is occurring to such an extent that Christianity is becoming extinct in areas it began.

Even in America, Christians are being targeted. Their religious freedoms are being eroded and laws are being passed to criminalize them.

Where is the global outrage over the persecution of Christians? Our own president won't acknowledge the threat of radical Islam or the genocide of Armenians and others by the Turks 100 years ago. Where is the outrage by our church leaders, aside from the pope and Franklin Graham? Why is the U.N. so impotent on the issue? Is it because so many Islamic nations are in control?

It is time to face reality. The world, including America, must understand that silence is always the ally of those who commit genocide. It is time to act.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria