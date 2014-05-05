Letter to the Editor: Where Rail and Road Cross

There’s U.S. Department of Energy data that show train travel per passenger mile is 30 percent more efficient than by automobile, and as a result trains contribute far less greenhouse gases that both auto and air travel.

However, with the triad of transportation long considered rail, air and road, they should not compete with one another, but complement one other! This is not a zero sum game.

Our region (as well as the country) has long struggled to keep up with the demand of travelers, both commuters and those who are visiting or passing through. Studies are done and plans are made, but the implementation of those plans can be quite a challenge.

101 In Motion was the regional plan for our area, and Measure A was the way to “find the money.” While the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments made the Highway 101 widening portion of Measure A a priority, the economy came along to slow things down, and then cities in Santa Barbara County had to contribute some of their local funding for road repair and such to Highway 101 widening project.

Along with the capital challenges are the planning challenges that have been in the news of late. Whether to do right or left hand on ramps, the UPRR bridge conundrum, and the beat goes on. This is just to get warmed up for the final 12 miles of widening to Carpinteria, the land acquisition that will be needed, and the multitude of overpasses that will have to be built. So we’re six years in since Measure A passed, and some three miles of the 101 has been widened! Estimates on the completion of the final 12 miles of 101 are at best 10 years, but I’d say more like 15.

Bearing in mind that the 101 In Motion Study was to find Highway 101 congestion relief solutions, identifying alternatives to the automobile were part of the mix, be it carpooling, telecommuting, bus, rail, etc. “Train & Lane” was the mantra of the Measure A campaign, as the commuter rail solution polled equally with 101 widening. This tells me that locals find road and rail to be of equal value, and while some pit road against rail, in fact they are part of the transportation triad, and very complementary to one another.

As we move through the many years of road construction that 101 widening will require, let’s utilize the Union Pacific Rail Road corridor that passes through our county for an option that voters asked for when they passed Measure A. Union Pacific has been reluctant to permit additional passenger trains on the corridor between Oxnard and Goleta, and planning and engineering are underway for additional sidings at Ortega and Seacliff that they require. Currently there is a draft EIR in process that concerns oil trains that UP would like to run from the north and as far south as the Santa Maria area (Nipomo). While not in Santa Barbara County, it is within the LOSSAN (Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo) Corridor.

Our county’s representatives to LOSSAN should ask that if UP would like to operate oil trains within our region, then they should also allow commuter trains to operate between Oxnard and Goleta.

Rail and road cross in many ways, and each has their own challenges. Let’s think of them in complementary terms, and the projects needed to solve our regions congestion issues show how they can work together to get the job done.

Join RailPAC (Rail Passenger Association of California) to celebrate National Train Day 2014 at the Santa Barbara Train Station at 209 State St. from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 10. Take a train ride at 9:20 a.m. from the Santa Barbara south to Carpinteria and catch the northbound train at 10 a.m. and be back to Santa Barbara at 10:15 a.m. Then join the press conference of elected officials, including state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Supervisor Salud Carbajal, Mayor Helene Schneider and others, who will discuss transportation in our region. Bring your questions!

Dennis Story

Chair, Santa Barbara Rail Task Force

Director, Rail Passengers Association of California