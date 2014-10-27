Letter to the Editor: Who Is Funding Opposition to Measure P?

The majority of oil wells in Santa Barbara County today do not use the high-intensity techniques (fracking, acidizing and steam injection) banned by Measure P.

So why are oil companies spending millions of dollars to defeat it?

Chevron contributed $2.5 million to a state PAC fighting Measure P. They are ramping up use of high-intensity production techniques, despite the fact that their own engineers report extremely high ruptures and casing failures. An oil field worker in Kern County was sucked underground by one of the unexpected sinkholes from a steam injection operation and boiled to death, for which the company paid a $350 fine.

AERA Energy, a joint venture of Shell and Exxon, contributed $2 million to the same front-group. AERA was sued for $8.5 million for polluting groundwater and killing off farmland in Kern County, and now they have recently stated intentions for hundreds of new wells using the same techniques in Santa Barbara County.

Texas-based Freeport McMoRan ponied up over $460,000 to defeat Measure P. They recently got a permit to drill test wells near the Lompoc aquifer that provides 100 percent of the water for all of Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village. The Vandenberg Village Services district recently appealed that project because of concerns about potential for water contamination, but it’s going forward. They are right to be worried. Freeport is best known for owning the largest gold and copper mine in the world in Indonesia, which has sent a billion tons of waste down river, according to the New York Times.

Another major contributor to efforts to defeat Measure P is ERG. Recently purchased by a Beijing-based mining company, this company owns 19,668 acres in Santa Barbara County and plans to ramp up oil production rapidly, drilling directly through the Santa Maria aquifer. To reach their goal of 20,000 barrels a day by 2015, they would likely need to drill over 1,000 wells. They had had 24 violations, including six spills in their first year of operation.

Other contributors include Venoco, which has fracked both on and offshore, SME, which has stated an intention to drill 7,700 new wells, PCE, which has documented well failures resulting in numerous seeps in their current operations, and Vaquero, owned by the same family as the Casmailia toxic waste dump, now a costly superfund clean-up site.

These are not companies we can trust to protect our water, air and health. Passing Measure P will allow the current oil production status quo, but will protect us from this massive expansion using highly risky, polluting and extreme techniques.

Colin Loustalot

Santa Barbara