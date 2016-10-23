Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:23 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Who Is This Woman?

By Justin Ruhge | October 23, 2016 | 7:50 a.m.

In reading comments to Ron Fink’s columns in Noozhawk I noticed a person named Jane Behr, who attacks his positions on everything that involves the ex -mayor of Lompoc, John Linn, who is now running for reelection to that position against present Mayor Bob Lingl.

Linn & Mosby are trying to promote the Motorsport high speed race track (it is NOT a park) in the middle of Lompoc as “good for our city.”

While watching the City Council meeting and attending them, one always sees this same Jane Behr jumping up during public comment, attacking anything and everything our Mayor says. She constantly criticizes the policies and suggestions in the Council’s Handbook, which ask the public to show respect and exhibit some decorum towards other members of the public and our elected members of the Council.

She uses words that try to embarrass and belittle our present Mayor Bob Lingl. Just who is she? Well, she is John Linn’s campaign manager and seems to do anything she can to disrupt the council meetings. 

She is out to attack and belittle the opposition in every way.  On the council she has support from Mosby and Victor Vega and sometimes Dirk Starbuck.  Mosby owes Linn, and Vega owes Mosby and Starbuck is a fellow traveler.  Now you know why the “look good” comments by Ms. Behr are coming out now.  So called transparency issues, podium position, clapping at hearings, free speech, etc.  Sheer nonsense.  Politics as usual directed by ex-mayor John Linn.

Justin Ruhge
Lompoc

