Letter to the Editor: Whose Side Are You On, President Obama?

Is President Obama looking out for America? Do his policies/actions weaken U.S. national security, while tipping the scales in favor of Islamic regimes?

In the past, Obama has cut a deal to leave Bashar al-Assad in power in Syria while providing assistance to terrorists groups, backed the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, funded the Hamas-controlled Palestinian government and caved to Iran, who is hell-bent on acquiring nuclear weapons.

Most recently, Obama unilaterally struck a deal between State Department-led negotiations and the Taliban, securing the release of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl from Haqqani network custody in exchange for the release of the most five dangerous jihadists at Guantanamo Bay. Will this put more Americans/troops in danger, and was this a political move to start closing Gitmo?

Who is Bergdahl? According to former infantry officer Nathan Bradley Bethea, who served with him, "Bergdahl was a deserter and soldiers from his unit died trying to track him down." The Associated Press revealed a Pentagon investigation concluded in 2010 he walked away from his unit and other soldiers said he sought out the Taliban. More alarming, the Taliban claimed in 2010 that Bergdahl converted to Islam and was teaching them bomb-making. According to fellow soldiers, after Bergdahl went AWOL, there was a spike in the number and accuracy of IED explosions.

What about Bergdahl's father? In the Rose Garden ceremony, he said, "Bismillah al-rahman al-rahim, " meaning in the name of Allah, the compassionate, the merciful?

Finally, why did we release the five jihadists to Qatar, a safe haven for terrorists, where they are freely walking around?

Wake up, America. Obama has helped our enemies, diminished/demoralized our military, weakened our national security and subverted the rule of law.

Whose side is he on?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria