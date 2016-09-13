Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Why All the Deception with Hillary Clinton?

By Diana Thorn | September 13, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

Another day, another Hillary Clinton deception. On Sunday, Hillary Clinton abruptly left a 9/11 memorial event. Thank God, there is a video that recorded what happened, or everything would have been swept under the rug.

Here’s what we know. Hillary was rushed away and collapsed as she was trying to get into a car. Did she suffer a seizure? Where was she taken? For 90 minutes no one, including the press knew where she was. Then, miraculously, she comes out of her daughters apartment, looking happy, healthy and slimmer. Give me a break. How could she recover so fast? Was this a body double and if sick, why did she hug a small child? Was it staged?

And what did her doctor say? She was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday and became dehydrated  at the 9/11 event. If she was told what was wrong on Friday, why did she keep it a secret and how could she have attended several events? It doesn’t make sense. Furthermore, she has had several falls, many coughing spells and at least 3 serious blood clots in the past several years.

What is going on? Does she have serious health issues that are being hidden from the American public? If so, how could she possibly deal with the many threats facing our country, especially Islamic terrorism? Is she so obsessed with becoming the first woman president that she would sacrifice the safety and security of  America? 

In November, we need to elect a strong, healthy person as our president.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

