Letter to the Editor: Why Deface Romero Canyon Trail for Fundraiser?

The organizers of the AHA! (Academy of Healing Arts) program fundraiser defaced the rocks on the Romero Canyon Trail with faces, circles, hearts and arrows in an attempt to show their hikers the direction of the trail and the hike.
They appeared to use water-based paint that will wash off if we get enough winter rains, but in the meantime trail users will have to look at the tagging.
It is ironic that a program that works with troubled teenagers would model "tagging" for youths, essentially condoning defacing the local forest. Whatever happened to lime to mark a trail?
I expect their volunteers to clean off the rocks and restore the trail to the pristine condition it was in before they held their fundraiser.
