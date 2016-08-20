Letter to the Editor: Why Is California Burning?
By Don Thorn | August 20, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.
Something is rotten in Denmark. Everyday there is a new fire exploding in California. Granted, there is a drought, however this escalating pattern of new fires doesn’t seem normal.
Maybe it is time to investigate. Where are the press, TV stations, or investigative reporters? Who is starting them and where? Fighting these fires are costly and we do not have enough water.
Is there a plan to destroy our state, kill our citizens and use up our resources?
Don Thorn
Carpinteria
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.