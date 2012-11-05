Letter to the Editor: Why Lois Capps Does Not Deserve Another Term in Office

I have watched the campaign for the 24th Congressional District in Santa Barbara and have heard both sides of the arguments for and against each candidate. This is so important, I am breaking what is generally a silence on political issues with my name attached.

This is why Los Capps should not be confirmed for another term in the House of Representatives:

» Ms. Capps has repeatedly voted lockstep with one of the most radical House members, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. There has been no hint of independent thought.

» Ms. Capps not just ignored, but refused to investigate a “criminal” complaint filed with her office over actions by federal Transportation Department employees in San Francisco. This complaint filed by Cars Are Basic Inc. and signed by myself as president, detailed rubber stamping of false reports assuring the technology and application of the failed Santa Barbara MTD electric bus scheme. The charges were and are so serious the former head of MTD was forced to resign, most of the MTD board resigned and the project was killed for lack of performance, federal contract bid restrictions, and personal conflicts of interest.

» Ms. Capps intentionally helped her former intern daughter move to England, ostensibly to study law, but conveniently put her out of the jurisdiction of the impeachment committee looking into President Bill Clinton’s affair with fellow intern Monica Lewinsky. She denies it, but former staffers laugh about it and openly state that is what happened.

» At a nonpolitical the Miltary Stand Down held in Santa Maria last month, Ms. Capps in a blatant political move, showed up at the event after being notified by the organizers that “NO politicians” were invited or welcome. It was intended to be a nonpolitical event. Abel Maldonado, Mike Stoker, Das Williams and all other candidates honored this request. Not Ms. Capps.

» When presented with the issue of illegal immigrants receiving welfare and medical benefits amounting to up to two-thirds of the annual costs of service, Ms. Capps would not take a stand for reinstatement of a “up-to-date,” sophisticated guest-worker program, and E-Verify. I personally asked her campaign office if she would back E-Verify and penalties against companies that failed to check on their employees, and they talked around the issue and eventually refused to state that is her position.

» As a nurse, Ms. Capps knows, or should know, just in the Los Angeles basin, illegal immigrants cost the health-care system and hospitals two-thirds of the total costs of emergency-room and urgent care, according to a Los Angeles Times report).

» Ms. Capps promised to serve no more than two terms in the House. With all of the above, this is just another broken promise.

» Ms. Capps, along with the House minority whip, refuse to change the retirement system for the House and the health insurance system. It would make her and every politician currently outside of the SSI REQUIREMENT or Obamacare subject to it. Look to item 2 above, if you think this is an accident.

» The whole issue of income-tax evasion, failures to report and more cut on both sides. Ms. Capps’ issues were hidden and only uncovered through duress, saying much about the people she surrounds herself with.

Maldonado has his issues, but it is one thing to not report income, and another to take openly reported deductions and be told they are not allowed. One is a jail-time issue, the other is pay back with interest.

Maldonado’s record is independent from the straight party line exhibited by Ms. Capps (as has been shown by her voting record of more than a decade). There are many on the Republican side who would like someone more in step ... so what does that do to his detractors stating he cannot be trusted because of his willingness to vote straight Republican?

To the Democrats, I ask: Do you want more of a representative who does not know her own finances and refuses to put herself in the same retirement category and health insurance coverage as “Joe Public?” Do you condone failure to require legal status verification with no penalties for lawbreakers and no E-Verify (and penalties) for employers?

If you as Democrats don’t like the list or the implications, you should have nominated someone else.

If you as Republicans don’t like the independent stance of Maldonado, then you should have nominated another candidate.

Ms. Capps is a tired record in need of replacement. Now. Not later.

Scott Wenz

Santa Barbara