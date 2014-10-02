Letter to the Editor: Why Your No Vote on Measure P Is Important

My husband lived and grew up on land that was an oil field. I lived on property next to an oil field. There have been no side effects because of where we lived. We loved having oil field employees, wells and production facilities near us.

They are excellent neighbors with state-of-the-art classrooms for oil fields. This is the modern age. All the equipment is above par and well maintained, and the fields are monitored 24 hours a day. Technology advancements are occurring every day.

The oil fields in the north county are not in sight for the most part. A particular oil field has won the State of California Beauty Award three times in the last few years. Operations have improved continually over the years with the rules and regulations required. Many employees are college educated and continually take classes for the advancement of oil exploration.

Hurry, time is wasting. Talk to your family, friends, neighbors and employees about the drastic consequences that will occur if Measure P passes. Oil isn't obsolete and won't be for many years to come. We need oil. Just imagine what your taxes will be if this measure passes.

Your no on Measure P vote is important. Your vote will keep thousands working. Just think about what this country is experiencing with the so-called special interest groups. It's happening, folks! All they can talk about is what is happening elsewhere, not in California, and most is untrue. The courts are slowly turning over decisions that were made before realizing the consequences.

This measure could have been handled in a way that it would not cause the upheaval it has. Why did the Water Guardians choose to take the path they did? Are they trying to divide the people? Maybe so! Think about it. What is their real ulterior motive? Bankrupt the county? The county doesn't have the insurance for the lawsuits that may follow if this measure passes. Only the lawyers will benefit.

If you are not sure what the measure involves, then vote no and the current operations remains the same.

Let's defeat Measure P by voting no, and keep our people working and businesses operational and our school and emergency services going. Let's not send more of our money to the other countries that dislike us.

Please vote no on Measure P!

Janice Battles

Santa Maria