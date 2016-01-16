Letter to the Editor: Women’s Rights

The Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton and Lois Capps are always promoting women's rights. Sadly, they fail to address the real war against women- the horrific treatment of them by the Islamic Stare or jihadists.

Under Sharia Law, women have no rights. Girls are raped, murdered and forced into marriages as young as nine years old. Many female juveniles and women are executed in the Muslim world by stonings, shootings, or hangings. Many are killed for simply defending themselves. Iran leads in the execution of women. And Pres. Obama is appeasing and allowing Iran to get billions of dollars.

During New Years Eve, European women in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and other countries were sexually assaulted by gangs of Muslim refugees. Over 650 women in Germany have filed criminal complaints. According to German authorities, it is because of " Taharrush" - where gangs of Muslim men attack / rape women during major events. This outcome is the result of the massive influx of Muslim refugees into Europe.

Where is the outrage over what happened to these women? Why was it covered-up, whitewashed and ignored? Where was Lois Capps and Hillary Clinton on this issue?

It is time that America wakes up and recognizes the real war against women. It is not Donald Trump or the Republican Party. It Sharia Law.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria